Israeli cyclist secures first place in opening stage of Tour de Taiwan in Taipei

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli cyclist Itamar Einhorn won the opening stage of the Tour de Taiwan on Sunday, becoming the first Israeli to wear the yellow jacket in one of Asia’s oldest races.

Einhorn’s victory came two weeks after his success at the Tour de Rwanda, where he and Israel Premier – Tech Cycling Team teammate Joseph Blackmore each won two stages.

“When everyone knows you’re a dangerous rider, it doesn’t make it any easier,” said Einhorn.

The 26-year-old Einhorn, from the Israeli town of Modiin, beat out 205 cyclists from 38 countries in the 83.2 km opening stage with a time of one hour, 39 minutes and 13 seconds.

“There were a lot of attacks and a lot of chaos, but in the final straight, I positioned myself excellently, gave it my all, and fortunately, it was enough to win. It’s wonderful to start the race like this, and I’m glad I’m continuing the momentum from Rwanda,” Einhorn said.

Einhorn will defend his yellow jersey in the tour’s second stage in the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan on Monday.