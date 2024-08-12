Israeli defense minister mocks Netanyahu’s vow for ‘total victory’ over Hamas

Behind closed doors, Israel’s defense minister spars with Likud lawmakers while mocking prime minister’s repeated calls to achieve ‘total victory’ over Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparred Monday over Israel’s stated goals in its war against the Hamas terror organization.

During a closed-door meeting between Gallant and the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, Gallant mocked Netanyahu’s vow – publicly made on numerous occasions since the October 7th massacres – that Israel would achieve “total victory” over Hamas, including the terror organization’s completely dismantling in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking with lawmakers, Gallant derided Netanyahu’s goal as unrealistic.

“I hear the drumbeats of war and this blathering nonsense about total victory,” said Gallant. “Too bad behind closed doors [leaders] don’t demonstrate that same kind of courage.”

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) chastised Gallant over his comments, saying: “I will not listen to you speak that way, calling the prime minister’s comments ‘blatering nonsense’ and ‘the drumbeats of war.'”

“I’m willing to debate based on facts and accomplishments,” Gallant fired back. “I might be weak in the media and in politics, but in regards to security, I know what I’m talking about.”

Gotliv later publicized Gallant’s comments, speaking out in a video statement on X/Twitter.

“Mr. Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, who is undermining you, said about your comments that you are striving for total victory, that you are talking nonsense,” Gotliv said, claiming that MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee and a rival of Netanyahu within the Likud, had encouraged Gallant to ignore comments by committee members.

Later on Monday, Netanyahu responded to Gallant’s comments, issuing a statement via the Prime Minister’s Office.

“When Gallant adopts the anti-Israel narrative, he harms the chances of reaching a hostage release deal.”

“He should have attacked Sinwar, who is refusing to send a delegation to the negotiations, who has been – and remains – the only obstacle to a hostage deal.”

“Israel has only one choice: To achieve total victory, which means eliminating Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and releasing our hostages. This victory will be achieved.”

“This is the clear directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet, and it obligates everyone – including Gallant.”