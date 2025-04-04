Israeli Foreign Minister says not ruling out diplomacy to stop Iran nuclear weapon

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, but the US and Europe are convinced otherwise.

By Reuters and The Algemeiner

Israel is not ruling out a diplomatic path to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Thursday, adding that there were signs that there could be indirect talks between Tehran and the United States.

“We don’t hold discussions with the Iranians, as you know, but they made it clear they are ready to an indirect negotiations with the US, and I will not be surprised if such negotiations will start.”

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, but Israel, the US, and several European countries have argued there is no civilian-use justification for the Iranian regime’s enriching large amounts of uranium to near weapons-grade levels.