Israeli minister to U.S. envoy: ‘Mind your own business’ on judicial reform

His remarks came after Tom Nides told former Obama administration official David Axelrod on his podcast that Netanyahu should “pump the brakes.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday chided U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Sunday to “mind his own business,” after the American envoy urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “pump the brakes” on his government’s proposal to reform Israel’s judicial system.

“I say to the American ambassador, pump the breaks on yourself and mind your own business,” Chikli said, adding that “internal meddling” by Nides was “very problematic.”

“You’re not the decision-maker here. We’d be happy to debate with you international or security affairs, but respect our democracy,” he added.

Chikli’s remarks came after Nides was interviewed by former Obama administration official David Axelrod on the Axe Files podcast, which is affiliated with CNN.

“We’re telling the prime minister—as I tell my kids—‘pump the brakes, slow down, try to get a consensus, bring the parties together,’” said Nides.

He went on to say that while the Biden administration was not going to “dictate” to Israel how to conduct its internal affairs, Nides qualified that “the one thing that binds our countries together is a sense of democracy.”

When asked about the likelihood that the coalition would pause the legislative push and engage in negotiations with the opposition, Nides expressed optimism.

“I think they have to,” Nides said. “The one thing that is getting the attention of the prime minister — as it should — is the economic impact this could have.”

Nides said that the “unbreakable bond” between the U.S. and Israel would continue, even despite this hurdle.

“We’ll get through this period of time,” Nides said. “It’s going to be rough, but… you can have a great relationship with your ally, and when you disagree, you disagree.”

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden became the first American president to openly weigh in on an internal Israeli matter when he told New York Times‘ veteran columnist Thomas L. Friedman that a “consensus” was needed.