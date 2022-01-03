Israel Navy helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel

The pilot was lightly injured. The condition of the other two crew members is unknown at this time.

By World Israel news Staff

A rescue operation was currently underway after it was reported that an Israel Navy Atalef 565 Panther crashed at sea off the coast of Haifa Monday evening.

The pilot, lightly injured, was taken to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center for treatment. He is reportedly in shock.

Search-and-rescue teams from IDF Unit 669 pulled the other two crew members from the ocean. They were immediately transferred to hospital. Their condition has not yet been reported at the time of this writing.

Initial documentation showed lights in the middle of the sea. Citizens gathered near the beach, initially thinking it was a meteor, Channel 12 reported.