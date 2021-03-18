Israeli President Rivlin reportedly invited to address Joint Session of Congress

Arial view of US Capitol Building and an American flag

Sources say Rivlin may visit the U.S. before the end of his term.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

President Reuven Rivlin is reportedly considering a visit to the U.S. prior to the end of his term on July 9, in which he will address a Joint Session of Congress.

Rivlin, 81, was elected the 10th president of Israel on July 10, 2014.

Rivlin received the support of a wide spectrum of legislators, from Arab members of Knesset to those on Israel’s Right. His ability to bridge gaps between different groups has been reflected in his presidency, where he has generally received high marks for embracing all sectors of society, including minorities.

Although the presidency is largely a figurehead position in Israeli politics, it is nevertheless considered an important one.

Currently, Rivlin is in Europe where he met with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He is meeting on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In an op-ed in Le Figaro prior to the meeting, Rivlin called on France to oppose the decision of the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for war crimes. “The decision of the International Criminal Court is morally and legally bankrupt,” Rivlin wrote.

In recent years, Rivlin has warned about the internal dangers Israel faces from the political crisis in which the country finds itself, having held three elections in less than two years, and now heading to a fourth on March 23.

“The ongoing political crisis does not only strengthen voices that wish to exclude entire groups from Israeli people, but also threatens to erode the trust of the people in national institutions,” Rivlin said at a recent conference.

Jerusalem born and raised, Rivlin served in the Knesset starting in 1988 and became Likud Chairman from 1988 to 1993.

He recently suffered the loss of his wife of many years, Nechama Rivlin, who died in 2019.