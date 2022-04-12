Israeli terror victim meets civilian who saved his life

In an emotional gathering, wounded terror victim meets with fellow bus passenger who neutralized the terrorist, saving his life.

By Josh Hasten, Gush Etzion International Spokesman

A week and a half ago, a resident of Gush Etzion in Judea boarded a bus to Jerusalem at the Elazar junction. Seconds later, an Arab terrorist boarded the bus and began stabbing him with a screwdriver, trying to murder him.

Another passenger quickly shot and neutralized the terrorist, saving the life of the stabbing victim as well as others on the bus, thus preventing a mass-casualty incident.

The victim was seriously wounded but has made a miraculous recovery and has since been released from the hospital to recover at home.

The courageous passenger who likely saved many lives visited the wounded victim, who wanted to show his appreciation. They each described what happened from the moment they noticed the suspicious individual at the bus stop until the attack began.

It was an emotional meeting that ended with a hug and smiles and thanks for what they said was a miracle. They both offered prayers that the current terror will end and that the Jewish people will celebrate Passover in peace.

“This incident ended miraculously thanks to [the passenger’s] vigilance and quick response. We thank him and wish [the victim] a complete recovery,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman.

“And to our enemies we say: You are wasting your time. Your path of terror will only come back to haunt you, and you will pay with your lives.

“We will continue to cultivate our land full-steam ahead and forever,” he stated.