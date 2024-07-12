Israel’s Eden Golan reveals she was forced to conceal identity, wear disguise in Sweden during Eurovision

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Eden Golan, Israel’s representative in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, shared on social media on Thursday that she had to hide her identity outside her hotel during the song competition in Malmo, Sweden, earlier this year because her safety was being threatened by anti-Israel activists who were opposed to Israel’s participation in the contest.

“It’s been exactly two months since the Eurovision Song Contest, and as I was scrolling through my camera roll the other night, I came across this pic and really wanted to share it with you guys,” Golan wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram, which shows her wearing a wig to disguise herself while in Malmo.

“At the moment, I thought it was funny but didn’t realize how scary and dangerous it really was,” Golan added in the caption, written in both Hebrew and English.

“Many people know that we were surrounded by the best security but didn’t know about those moments when I had to dress up for the little time we did spend outside the hotel.”

Golan came in fifth place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with her song “Hurricane.”

She made it to the top five after being booed on stage by anti-Israel protesters, facing death threats, and having one of the competition’s jury members refusing to give her points because of his personal opposition to Israel’s military actions during the ongoing war targeting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

“It’s sad that we have returned to a time where a Jewish Israeli woman has to hide parts of her identity to avoid being harmed,” Golan further wrote in the Instagram post on Thursday.

“It’s definitely a moment I will never forget for the rest of my life. I know there are better days ahead of us.”

Thousands of anti-Israel activists and supporters of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel protested in Malmo, including outside the singer’s hotel room, because they were opposed to the Jewish state’s involvement in the competition.

Golan was also ordered by Israel’s national security agency Shin Bet to mostly stay in her hotel room during the anti-Israel demonstrations for her safety, except to attend performances, and the Israeli delegation repeatedly faced hostility from other participants.

For several months before the Eurovision finals took place in May, anti-Israel activists attempted, unsuccessfully, to convince artists to withdraw from the song contest because of Israel’s participation and to pressure the European Broadcasting Union to remove Israel from this year’s competition.

Golan’s song for the Eurovision Song Contest was originally titled “October Rain” and initially included lyrics that referenced the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel. However, that song was disqualified for being too political.

A number of Jewish organizations criticized the fact that Golan was forced to conceal her identity for her safety while competing in the Eurovision.

“It’s appalling that more than 80 years after the Holocaust, Jews must again hide their identity in Europe. Unchecked antisemitism is to blame,” said the American Jewish Committee.

The nonprofit entertainment industry organization Creative Community for Peace said it’s “sad that a Jewish singer needs to hide like this,” while the Combat Antisemitism Movement called it “tragic and wrong.”