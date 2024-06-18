Israel’s president speaks with family of Nepalese captive held in Gaza

President Herzog lauds Nepalese student studying in Israel who was abducted on October 7th, citing his ‘bravery and courage’ during the terrorist onslaught.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s president spoke with the family of a Nepalese student who was studying in Israel last year when he was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the invasion of October 7th.

President Isaac Herzog held a Zoom meeting with the family of Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old agricultural student held in captivity since Gaza terrorists overran Kibbutz Alumim in southwestern Israel, where Joshi had been studying for the three weeks before the October 7th invasion.

“I was deeply moved to speak on Zoom with the family of Bipin Joshi, a student of agriculture from Nepal who was studying in Israel when he was brutally taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th,” Herzog said Monday evening following the call.

The president noted Joshi’s acts of heroism, saving his companions while risking life and limb.

“Bipin showed great bravery and courage deflecting grenades as the terrorists began their onslaught. I told his family that Israel will continue to do everything in its power to bring Bipin, and all the hostages home to their families – as a matter of supreme importance and priority.”

“The suffering of the Bipin’s family and friends – from the other side of the world – is yet another proof of Hamas’s utter disregard for all human life – regardless of faith, nationality, gender, or age.”

Joshi, part of a group of foreign students who had traveled to Israel to learn about raising citrus fruits, hid with 16 other Nepalese men in a shelter as Gaza terrorists seized control of the kibbutz.

When Hamas terrorists hurled two grenades into the shelter, Joshi risked his life by running towards the grenades to throw them back out of the safe room.

While he managed to throw one out, the second exploded before he could reach it, knocking him unconscious.