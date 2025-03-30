Jewish mom and two daughters killed, 4-year-old son in critical condition after deadly car crash in Brooklyn

The scene of a fatal car crash in Brooklyn, New York, which killed a mother and her two daughters. (X Screenshot)

Photos from the scene showed children’s shoes strewn across the street, overturned cars, and the heartbreaking sight of victims lying motionless.

By Jewish Breaking News

A quiet Saturday in the Orthodox Jewish community of Brooklyn turned into a nightmare as a mother and her two young daughters were fatally struck by an out-of-control vehicle, leaving a neighborhood reeling from grief and outrage.

“I will call it like it is. This was a horrific tragedy caused by someone who shouldn’t have been on the road,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “A mother and two young children killed. Another child fighting for his life. A family and a neighborhood devastated.”

Mayor Adams says this is concerning and painful, specifically for this community.

“A tragic, tragic accident of a Shakespearean proportion, to see a mother and her two children lost to a vehicle crash. This is extremely concerning and painful, not only to the city of New York in general, but specifically to a very close-knit community. A mother going for a simple stroll on a sunny day was struck and killed as we pray for their families and this entire community, the city mourns,” Adams said.

Sara Saada, 35, and her daughters Diana, 7, and Debra, 5, were walking home from synagogue around 1 p.m. when a horrific crash unfolded on Ocean Parkway near Quentin Road.

Their 4-year-old brother, Pinchas, was also hit and remains in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery. In total, nine people were injured.

The devastating collision began when an Audi driven by 32-year-old Miriam Yarimi, a self-proclaimed influencer and wigmaker for the Jewish orthodox community, careened onto the sidewalk, mowing down the Saada family.

Yarimi, who has a suspended license, has a staggering record of traffic violations—over 20 speeding tickets, 5 red-light tickets, and thousands in unpaid fines since 2023.

Community members described the crash as sounding like “an earthquake.” One witness, overcome with emotion, recalled picking up the mother’s wig from the street without realizing the full horror of what had occurred.

Saada’s husband, Isaac, who had stayed home with their infant child, was informed of the unimaginable loss by a neighbor. “He lost two out of four children, and his wife — all in one day,” the neighbor shared.

The community has rallied in support of the grieving family, but many say their neighborhood will never be the same. “She was an angelic woman… a great mom,” one neighbor said of Saada.

As the investigation continues, no charges have yet been filed. Community members are demanding accountability for a tragedy they say was entirely preventable.