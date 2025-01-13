Jewish organization offers interest-free, zero-fee loans to all victims of Los Angeles wildfires

JFLA usually requires applicants to have a qualified guarantor but is waving that necessity for those affected by the wildfires and offering them a fire relief loan of up to $2,000 for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

The Jewish Free Loan Association (JFLA) is offering families and individuals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, regardless of their race or religion, zero-interest and zero-fee loans up to $15,000.

The loans can cover temporary housing, including short-term rentals and hotels, clothing, medication, the purchase of a used car, and other needs and supplies.

JFLA is also offering assistance to small businesses and nonprofits by helping with the purchase of inventory, relocation costs, marketing, and the replacement of equipment.

Small business and nonprofit loans are available for up to $36,000.

The nonprofit organization offers zero-interest, zero-fee personal and business loans with no collateral.

JFLA usually requires applicants to have a qualified guarantor but is waving that necessity for those affected by the wildfires and offering them a fire relief loan of up to $2,000 for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

The organization has a limited number of loans up to $2,000 without guarantors that are available on a first-come, first serve basis.

The organization has been helping the Los Angeles community since it was founded in 1904, assisting thousands of families who immigrated to the US during World War II and supporting hundreds of Iranian Jewish refugee immigrants who relocated to the US in the late 1970s and 1980s after the Iranian revolution.

It is the only interest-free lending agency in the greater Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties, and has provided $18 million of interest-free loan dollars throughout the region.

Wildfires have been burning throughout the Los Angeles area since Jan. 7 and at least 24 people have died.

Officials said at least 12,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and more 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes since Sunday, according to Reuters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the wildfires could be the most catastrophic natural disaster in US history.