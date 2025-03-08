Jewish students face increasing hostility as antisemitism surges in France, new report finds

During the 2023-2024 school year, the Ministry of National Education recorded 1,670 antisemitic incidents, accounting for nearly half of the total 3,630 racist and antisemitic acts reported.

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Antisemitism in France has increasingly targeted Jewish students, exposing them to more violent rhetoric and behavior since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel war in October 2023, according to a new bombshell report.

The Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF), the main representative body of French Jews, on Wednesday, released a major study on the scale of hatred and violence specifically targeting Jewish students in the country due to their religion or origin.

The report, compiled jointly with the Jean-Jaurès Foundation and French media company IFOP, is based on testimonies and interviews with Jewish male and female students educated across the country.

The study comes amid a rise in antisemitism in France following Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. According to CRIF, the study’s findings highlight how everyday antisemitism, through its presence in daily language, helps legitimize more violent rhetoric and behavior.

During the 2023-2024 school year, the Ministry of National Education recorded 1,670 antisemitic incidents, accounting for nearly half of the total 3,630 racist and antisemitic acts reported.

This shows a 300 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from the 2022-2023 school year, with 400 antisemitic acts out of 1,270 total racist and antisemitic incidents reported.

The proportion of antisemitic acts has also grown from less than a third to nearly half of all recorded incidents.

L'École subit de plein fouet la flambée d'antisémitisme qui se répand depuis le 7-Octobre 2023. C'est la conclusion d'une enquête inédite commandée par le Crif et la @j_jaures à l'@IfopOpinion. Réalisée auprès d’un échantillon représentatif de 2 000 collégiens et lycéens, elle… pic.twitter.com/MZUlXtp9UK — CRIF (@Le_CRIF) March 5, 2025

The study explains that the antisemitism emerging in schools stigmatizes and isolates students, particularly due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making it difficult for them to “report on the hostility they experience.”

Based on the testimonies and interviews conducted, researchers found that the school experience of Jewish students is predominantly similar, chiefly marked by an “invasive anti-Jewish hostility.”

“Faced with this hostility and in order to protect themselves, students try to remain in the background: hiding their Jewish identity or their connection to Israel, and being careful not to respond to the challenges and accusations from their peers, which are often directed at them through the figure of Israel,” the report says.

In the testimonies of Jewish students, it’s not only the Gaza war that dominates everyday conversations but also a particular anti-Israel perspective. The study found that a “demonized image of Israel” is brought into schools, and “this image is expressed through a division between two sides, one of good and one of evil.”

In response, the interviewed students said they developed a sense of distrust and feel the need to conceal their Jewish identity to avoid the antisemitic hostility they believe is directed at them.

According to a CRIF report from January, antisemitism in France continued to surge to alarming levels across the country last year, with 1,570 incidents recorded.

The total number of antisemitic outrages last year was a slight dip from 2023’s record total of 1,676, but it marked a striking increase from the 436 antisemitic acts recorded in 2022.

Antisemitism skyrocketed in France following the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s invasion of and massacre across southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, amid the ensuing war in Gaza.

In late May and early June, antisemitic acts rose by more than 140 percent, far surpassing the weekly average of slightly more than 30 incidents.

The report also found that 65.2 percent of antisemitic acts last year targeted individuals, with more than 10 percent of these offenses involving physical violence.

One such incident occurred in late June, when an elderly Jewish woman was attacked in a Paris suburb by two assailants who punched her in the face, pushed her to the ground, and kicked her while hurling antisemitic slurs, including “dirty Jew, this is what you deserve.”

CRIF’s data also showed that 192 antisemitic acts were committed in schools, which accounted for 12.2 percent of all such incidents recorded last year.