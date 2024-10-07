Jews urged to boycott France over arms embargo

‘American Jews should respond by canceling all planned trips to France,’ Moshe Phillips, National Chairman of Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI), said.

By Moshe Phillips, AFSI

A pro-Israel group is urging American Jews to cancel their trips to France, in response to the announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron of an arms embargo against Israel.

Moshe Phillips, National Chairman of Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI), said:

“President Macron’s announcement of an arms embargo against Israel, at the very moment Israel is fighting for its life against terrorists on multiple fronts, is a moral disgrace. American Jews should respond by canceling all planned trips to France.

“During the Holocaust, many French leaders collaborated with the Nazis and the French police rounded by Jews for deportation to Auschwitz. On the eve of the Six Day War in 1967, with Israel facing possible annihilation, France declared an arms embargo on the Jewish state. Now, once again, France is abandoning Israel in its hour of desperate need.”