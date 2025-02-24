Kanye declares his admiration for Jews as he looks to launch Swastika cryptocurrency

‘Jews are super smart, they make black people money’ – After walking back his support for Nazism, rapper Kanye West declares his admiration for Jews, while planning launch of ‘Swastikacoin’ cryptocurrency and defending use of swastika in merchandise line.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Kanye West continued to make headlines this week with comments on Jews, swastikas, and a variety of slurs in his social media posts.

In a string of tweets over the weekend, West simultaneously declared his admiration for Jews, while also parroting antisemitic canards.

“I TRULY LIKE JEWISH PEOPLE THEY JIST CAN NO LONGER BE THE CREATIVE DIRECTORS OF THE PLANET THEY ARE THE BULLYS NO IM THE BULLY,” West tweeted in all-caps Saturday night.

“I do like Jewish people very much,” West reiterated.

“I HAVE A LOT OF JEWISH PEOPLE I WORK WITH I LOVE WORKING WITH JEWS THEIR SUPER SMART AND THEY MAKE BLACK PEOPLE MONEY.”

Other posts over the weekend used racist and homophobic slurs, while one comment accused tech giant Apple of being “gay.”

“Why all these niggas HONKEYS Jews &faggots won’t gimme CZ number?”

Despite repeatedly emphasizing his business ties to Jews, West uploaded a video of himself wearing a swastika shirt, teased new swastika-themed merchandise, and expressed interest in creating his own cryptocurrency named “Swastikacoin.”

“Would a Jewish person buy my meme coin if it was called the swastika coin?”

“PEOPLE WHO DIDNT LIKE THE NAZI POSTS HITTING ME UP FOR THE CA ON MY SWASTACOIN.”

West defended his use of the swastika icon, distancing his use of the hakenkreuz, or crooked right-facing swastika, from Nazism.

“The swastika to shows niggas that we don’t have to be afraid of white people,” West wrote.

The 47-year-old rapper and fashion mogul also expressed admiration for Hungarian-born Jewish financier and liberal megadonor George Soros.

“George Soros is one of my heroes actually I am Ye I will Run the world This is one of the few people I know by name that has real power.”

West claimed that ecommerce giant Shopify had reactivated his account, associated with the merchandise site Yeezy.com, after suspending the site over the sale of swastika t-shirts.

The site now features a “Coming Soon” note, with no items currently available for sale.

Last week, West walked back his previous declarations of support for Nazism, weeks after he tweeted “I am a Nazi” and “I love Hitler.”