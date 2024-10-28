Lebanese MP: Israel defeated Hezbollah, ‘it’s over’ for terror group

Hezbollah terrorists carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, May 21, 2023. (AP/Hassan Ammar)

“As a regional power? Bye-bye, it’s over,” says Druze MP of terror group.



By World Israel News Staff

A Lebanese parliamentarian declared that Hezbollah has been defeated by Israel, adding that the terror group is no longer relevant as a political or military force in Lebanon.

Mark Daou, an independent Druze politician, recently spoke out about Israel’s offensive against Hezbollah on a Lebanese talk show.

“It appears now that Hezbollah, as a military force, is finished,” Daou said, according to a translation of his remarks by blogger Abu Ali Express.

He said that the success of the Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon demonstrated that Hezbollah had been defanged.

The fact that Hezbollah has failed to expel Israeli troops from the region demonstrates the terror group’s weakness, he said.

“We see the videos, how Israel brought in intensional reporters and showed them around Lebanese territory,” Daou continued.

The Israelis “hold territory so well that they’re already hosting guests,” he added.

Hezbollah “no longer exists as a military force,” the MP emphasized.

“As a regional power? Bye-bye, it’s over.”

Daou’s remarks come on the heels of a recent report that Hezbollah is struggling with mass desertions, following the slaying of the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Arabic-language news outlet Elaph, widespread defections have hindered Hezbollah’s ability to continue attacking Israel.

Some Hezbollah terrorists are fleeing to Syria with their families, while others are failing to report to their assigned stations.

Hezbollah is also struggling to recruit new terrorists to replace those killed or severely maimed in battle against IDF troops.

Due to the amount of Hezbollah terrorists who have abandoned their posts in southern Lebanon following the Israeli ground invasion, Hezbollah has been forced to send reinforcements to what was once a major stronghold for the group.

While the desertions are primarily concentrated to southern Lebanon, senior Hezbollah officials fear that the defections could spread to other parts of the country.