IDF kills 3 Hezbollah commanders, eliminates 70 more terrorists

The IDF said it was continuing ‘limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and operatives.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF announced Wednesday that it had neutralized three Hezbollah commanders and killed 70 other terrorists since Tuesday.

The Hezbollah commanders led terrorist operations in Jibchit, Jouaiya, and Qana and launched many anti-tank missiles and rockets into Israel.

Khalil Mohammad Amhaz, a high-ranking officer in Hezbollah’s aerial unit, was eliminated by the IAF.

Amhaz played a central role in launching intelligence-gathering and explosive drones into Israel.

In the last 48 hours, 70 other terrorists were killed in ground operations by the IDF’s 36th Division, and Israel’s military said it was continuing “limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and operatives.”

During the operations, IDF troops destroyed tunnel infrastructure and discovered weapons caches.

Hezbollah has held onto less than 30% of its firepower. In the three weeks since the beginning of the ground war in Lebanon, the IDF has killed 1,200 terrorists, with 2,000 Hezbollah terrorists eliminated since October 7, 2023.

Despite these significant achievements, the IDF emphasizes that Hezbollah maintains the capability to fire rockets at both forces and the Israeli home front.

The IDF estimates that the ground operation in Lebanon will conclude within a “very few” weeks.

Israeli jets struck Hezbollah’s main naval base in Beirut overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday morning.

Israeli forces destroyed the base’s headquarters, ammunition depots, underground infrastructure, and fast vessels.

“The unit vessels are designed to attack naval vessels and naval and strategic targets in Israel’s maritime space,” the IDF said.

Civilians were warned to evacuate the area ahead of the attack.

Hezbollah’s maritime assets are geared toward coastal defense, anti-ship operations, and guerrilla-style attacks rather than open-sea engagements.

The Iran-backed terror group is known to have naval commandos and anti-ship missile systems. Reports suggest Hezbollah has also been developing or acquiring unmanned underwater vehicles for covert operations.

Hezbollah has also launched drone attacks on Israel’s offshore natural gas fields.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily.