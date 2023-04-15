Leftists are ‘betraying’ Israel: Pro-reform and anti-reform protests unfold in Israeli cities

MK Tali Gottlieb (Likud) condemns demonstrators who blocked the door of her home, at a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting at the Knesset, Feb. 20, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“The left has forgotten the most basic values of the Jewish people in a Jewish and democratic state,” says a Likud MK.

By World Israel News Staff

Tens of thousands of people protested in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities against the government’s judicial reform plans for the 15th consecutive Saturday in a row, despite the government’s announcement last week suspending the legislation until after May.

Speaking at a protest in Netanya, opposition leader Yair Lapid called out National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for attending a pro-reform protest nearby.

“This is a historical innovation. Show me one time in history when a government protested against its citizens!” he said.

Also at the pro-reform protest was Likud MK Tally Gotliv, who said that left-wing Israelis are “betraying the state of Israel.”

“The left has forgotten the most basic values of the Jewish people in a Jewish and democratic state, they have forgotten this,” she says.

“They abandoned the security of the State of Israel, and will do everything they can to overturn the right-wing government and they have money,” Gotliv says.

“Look at how much money is at their demonstration,” she says, pointing to stage lighting at the anti-overhaul protest across the street. “Their goal is to weaken the right and collapse the right-wing government,” she adds.

The police also stopped some 200 protestors from going on to the Ayalon highway and blocking it, arresting six people, including one for lighting a fire.