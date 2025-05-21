Less than 1/3 of Israelis back entry of aid to Gaza

Trucks with loaded with humanitarian aid seen before entering the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, May 19, 2025. (Flash90)

New poll finds Israeli Left sharply divided over former IDF deputy chief’s accusations against the Israeli army as well as the entry of aid to Gaza – while a majority of Israelis strongly oppose both.

By World Israel News Staff

Less than one-third of Israelis support the Netanyahu government’s decision to resume humanitarian aid transfers to the Gaza Strip, according to a new poll, which found even supporters of the Opposition are sharply divided over the move.

On Monday, Israel ended its roughly two-and-a-half month-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, announcing the resumption of aid transfers to the coastal enclave.

Nine aid trucks crossed into Gaza on Monday, with 93 more recorded passing through Gaza border crossings on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the move Monday, claiming that it was essential to maintaining support for Israel in the United States, adding that prominent pro-Israeli senators had warned him that the Jewish state could lose American support without the renewal of aid transfers.

However, a new poll published by Walla on Wednesday morning found a majority of Israelis oppose the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The poll, which was conducted on May 20th, surveyed 501 Israeli Jews and Arabs.

It found that just 31% of Israelis back the resumption of aid transfers to Gaza, while 54% of Israelis oppose the entry of aid.

The vast majority of respondents (73%) who said they voted for parties in the coalition government oppose the aid transfers, compared to just 11% who support the entry of goods into Gaza.

Supporters of the Opposition – made up primarily of center-left, left-wing, and Arab factions – are narrowly divided on the entry of aid into Gaza, with 46% supporting it and 39% opposing.

Opposition voters are also sharply divided over comments made on Tuesday morning by the chairman of the far-left The Democrats party, former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan.

During an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio, Golan accused IDF soldiers of killing Gazan children “as a hobby.”

The comments sparked a backlash from not only Coalition leaders but also members of the Opposition, as well as the Israeli military.

Wednesday’s poll found 59% of Israelis say Golan’s comments crossed a red line, compared to 25% who said his statement fell within the boundaries of legitimate criticism.

Among Opposition voters, 40% described Golan’s comments as legitimate criticism, while 44% said he crossed a red line.

The poll was published shortly after dozens of activists from the Tzav 9 organization blocked trucks carrying goods destined for the Gaza Strip towards the border, as part of a protest against the government’s decision to resume aid transfers.