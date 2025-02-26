Man threatens to kill children at Amsterdam Jewish school over Gaza war

The man wrote: ‘What is happening in Gaza is not okay. I am going to shoot three children from your school.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Dutch police are searching for a 31 year old man who threatened to kill children at a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

The man sent an email in early February saying, “What is happening in Gaza is not okay. I am going to shoot three children from your school. I have been watching them for a while. Enough, you will pay in blood.”

Dutch police reported, “We believe the suspect is a 31-year-old man who is currently staying in Turkey and has not yet been arrested.”

Authorities did not mention whether an extradition order had been sent to Turkish officials.

Despite the threats, the Cheider School is still operating, albeit under tight security.

There are growing concerns about antisemitism in Amsterdam.

Earlier this month, two IDF soldiers vacationing in Amsterdam were forced to flee the city after an anti-Israel group doxxed them online.

The group “Israel Genocide Tracker” posted personal details and photos of the two soldiers, accusing them of “genocide in Gaza.”

On X, “Israel Genocide Tracker” wrote, “After participating in the Gaza genocide, this Israeli tank commander from the 52nd Battalion—who was involved in kidnapping hundreds of civilians, especially in Jabalia, and who enjoyed taking selfies with them—landed in Amsterdam today for a vacation.”

In December, Israeli football fans were attacked by an antisemitic mob in Amsterdam.

Footage from the attacks shows fans being beaten, chased with knives, and dodging vehicles attempting to ram into them.

There were reports of attempted stabbings and assailants throwing victims into a river.

Maariv reported at the time that there was at least one attempted kidnapping, with many seeking shelter from the riot by barricading themselves in stores and buildings.

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, characterized the violent attack as a “pogrom.”

He wrote on X, “These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The Western world needs to wake up now!!”