Marco Rubio lands in Israel, meets with Netanyahu on Gaza plan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on February 16, 2025. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

‘Trump and I can’t share when the gates of hell will open,’ says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

By World Israel News Staff

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Israel late Saturday night, kicking off his first visit to the Jewish state since he took office less than a month ago.

Hours after touching down at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Rubio met privately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

Afterwards, the two leaders held a joint press conference, during which Netanyahu lauded Rubio as a “champion” of Israel-U.S. relations.

“President Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said.

“Your visit here reflects it in every way. Throughout your career you have been a great friend of Israel and a champion of the U.S.-Israel alliance. I have no doubt that your unwavering support will continue during your tenure as secretary of state.”

Netanyahu also cited the Trump administration’s “unequivocal support” for Israel’s policies in Gaza “moving forward,” alluding to President Donald Trump’s call to resettle the coastal enclave’s population in third-party countries, and Trump’s backing of Israel’s right to resume fighting with Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli premier said that he and Rubio discussed, among other things “Trump’s bold vision for Gaza,” the situation in Syria following last year’s coup which saw the ouster of President Bashar Assad, and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense chief.

“I am absolutely confident that under President Trump’s leadership, together with you, Secretary Rubio, the best days of our alliance are still yet to come.”

Netanyahu referenced Trump’s ultimatum to Hamas last week, saying that the two leaders are in “full coordination” as to “when the gates of hell will open.”

“President Trump and I are working in full coordination, we have a common strategy, not everything can be shared, including the question of when the gates of hell will open.”

Secretary of State Rubio reiterated the Trump administration’s demand that Hamas release all remaining hostages immediately.

“The hostages need to come home,” said Rubio. “That must happen. It is not optional.”

Rubio also lauded Trump’s Gaza plan as a “bold” alternative to the “tired ideas of the past.”

“The president has also been very bold in his view of what the future should be for the Gaza Strip. Not the same tired ideas of the past; something bold that, frankly, took courage.”