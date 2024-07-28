Biased media coverage of Hezbollah rocket killing children is as bad as it gets

As bad as you think the media is, it always manages to be worse.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The media routinely plays up civilian casualties in any Israeli air strike. But as the headlines show the game is played very differently when Islamic terrorist attacks kill children.

After the Islamic terrorist group Hezbollah struck a soccer field in the Israeli Golan Heights killing a dozen Druze children (Druze are a non-Jewish minority group in Israel whose members often serve in the Israeli military), the media did its best to write the most ambiguous headlines possible.

Rocket From Lebanon Kills at Least 12 in Israeli-Controlled Golan Heights – New York Times

The New York Times keeps it ambiguous while MSNBC manages to front load claims of an “Israeli occupation” in the attack.

Rocket attack in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights leaves multiple dead and injured – MSNBC

But the overall prize goes to NPR for its “Israel had it coming” headline.

A rocket hit Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, after Israel struck a Gaza school – NPR

