Media lies about Muslim street violence against Jews in Amsterdam

An Israeli begs an anti-Israel protester in Amsterdam not to attack him. (Twitter Screenshot)

The same media that spent months covering up a Muslim terror stabbing of young girls in the UK while criminalizing anyone who spoke out against it is back in action, doing what it always does.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

While most elected officials condemned the sustained Muslim street violence campaign against Jews (and anyone they thought was Jewish or at least non-Muslim in a given part of Amsterdam), the media quickly rushed into cover-up mode, describing it as ‘soccer hooliganism’ and a ‘clash’ involving ‘fans of an Israeli soccer team’ triggered by the burning of a PLO flag.

1. Soccer or ‘football’ was not the issue. It just created Jewish targets. This was a friendly match with a local soccer team that has a lot of Jewish fans. The Muslim mobs attacking Jews were not supporting the other team.

2. It was a systemic planned attack that predated any events of that night. The perpetrators described it as a hunt for Jews.

BREAKING: New video evidence from the Amsterdam Pogrom appears online. The video shows a man in his car searching for Jewish victims on the night to the violence. He says in Dutch that he’s going on a “jodenjacht” (jew hunt) before switching to Arabic to curse the Jews 🇳🇱🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/nlGEFAtELx — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 9, 2024

Nor is it a new phenomenon. Here’s a clip of a call for hunting Jews by a Muslim mob in the UK 2021.

Police were informed that Muslim men had said they were “Jew hunting” in London . Arrests were made pic.twitter.com/k9dNZI0P29 — Eye On Antisemitism (@AntisemitismEye) May 24, 2021

So no, this isn’t about Gaza or anything after Oct 7. It’s about Islam and the media’s willingness to cover up anything involving Islam. Especially when the targets are Jewish or Christian.

