Neo-Nazi terror cell plotted to murder Jewish senator, launch race war

Dallas Humber, right, one of the two suspects indicted by federal authorities on suspicion of leading an international neo-Nazi gang. (Twitter/X)

Federal authorities indict leaders of international neo-Nazi terrorist group which plotted murders and other hate crimes, and was bent on fomenting a race war.

By World Israel News Staff

Two leaders of an international neo-Nazi movement were indicted by federal authorities on Monday, after the pair allegedly plotted to have a Jewish U.S. senator murdered, along with a string of other planned murders.

On Monday the U.S. Justice Department announced that it was indicting 34-year-old Elk Grove, California resident Dallas Humber and 37-year-old Matthew Allison of Boise, Idaho, over their leadership of the Terrorgram Collective, which the department characterized as “a transnational terrorist group.”

The two white supremacists were charged in a federal court in Sacramento, California with a total of 15 counts including soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials, and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

Federal law enforcement officers arrested Humber and Allison on Friday ahead of the indictments.

Humber and Allison had hoped to provoke a race war in the U.S. by murdering “high value” targets, including a Jewish senator.

“Today’s indictment charges the defendants with leading a transnational terrorist group dedicated to attacking America’s critical infrastructure, targeting a hit list of our country’s public officials, and carrying out deadly hate crimes — all in the name of violent white supremacist ideology,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Today’s arrests are a warning that committing hate-fueled crimes in the darkest corners of the internet will not hide you, and soliciting terrorist attacks from behind a screen will not protect you. The United States Department of Justice will find you, and we will hold you accountable.”

The two suspects could face up to 220 years in prison if they are convicted on all charges.

Using a Telegram group drawing like-minded social media users, Allison and Humber encouraged members to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at achieving what they dubbed “The Hard Reset.”

In a half-hour propaganda video called “White Terror”, Allison and Humber promoted violent attacks by their neo-Nazi followers in order to stoke the fires of a future race war.

The pair provided their followers with instructions for assembling a number of explosive devices, including pipe bombs, napalm bombs, and radioactive dirty bombs.

The Terrorgram group has already been linked to two terrorist attacks in Slovakia and Turkey.

“We allege that the leaders of Terrorgram charged today are a threat to public safety and the rule of law,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

“Using the Telegram platform, they advanced their heinous white supremacist ideology, solicited hate crimes and provided guidance and instructions for terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure and assassinations of government officials.