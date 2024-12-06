Netanyahu says it is ‘impossible to separate’ attack on Melbourne synagogue from Australia’s anti-Israel policies

Australia recently voted at the UN that Israel should immediately pull out of what it deems ‘the Occupied Palestinian territories.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the arson attack on the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne, Australia must be seen in context of the anti-Israeli policies of Australia’s Labor government.

“The burning of the Adass Israel synagogue in Melbourne is an appalling act of antisemitism. I expect state authorities to take decisive action to prevent such acts from occurring again,” Netanyahu said.

“Sadly, this deplorable act cannot be viewed in isolation from the Labor government’s extreme anti-Israeli stance in Australia,” he added.

Netanyahu illustrated his point by citing Australia’s support of the UN resolution calling on Israel to leave what it terms “Occupied Palestinian territory” in East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

In addition, Australia refused to grant a visa to former government Ayelet Shaked because she did not support a Palestinian state.

“Anti-Israel sentiment is antisemitism,” he concluded.

Worshippers fled in the early hours of Friday as flames engulfed Adass Israel synagogue.

Witnesses told Sky News Australia that they saw masked men pouring petrol on the building before setting it on fire.

Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters spent over an hour putting out the blaze, which caused significant damage to the synagogue.

The Fire Rescue team declared the area has been shut down and declared a crime scene.

Australia’s mission to the United Nations broke with nearly a quarter center of policy to vote in favor of a United Nations resolution demanding Israel halt all settlement activity in Judea and Samaria, and to withdraw completely from the area, as well as Jerusalem, and to agree to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Prior to the recent vote, Australia had hitherto refused to back such measures at the United Nations, alternating between abstaining and openly opposing resolutions.

Australia experienced a fourfold increase in the number of antisemitic incidents over the past year as compared to the prior 12 months, a report issued by a local Jewish organization claims.

On Sunday, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) issued a report which documented 2,062 reported incidents of antisemitism across the country from October 2023 through September 2024.

By comparison, during the preceding 12 months, just 495 antisemitic incidents were reported.