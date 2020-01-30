Netanyahu thanks Putin for quick release of jailed Israeli Naama Issachar

Netanyahu met with Putin on Thursday in Moscow.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow for his quick release of jailed Israeli Naama Issachar during a meeting on Thursday.

“I would like to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel for your quick decision to give a pardon to Naama Issachar. This moves all of us and our gratitude is on behalf of all Israeli citizens, from the heart,” Netanyahu said.

Issachar has been in a Russian prison since April, 2019 after she was stopped at the Moscow International Airport for possessing marijuana in her checked-on luggage. Although the amount was considered small (9.5 grams) and Issachar denied she had put it there, she was charged for drug dealing and received a sentence of 7.5 years.

However, Putin granted her a pardon on Wednesday after meeting Issachar’s mother in Jerusalem last week during a visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Red Army.

“I said to her and I will say it again – everything will be alright,” the Russian president said following his meeting with Issachar’s mother. Israel made several gestures to help in Issachar’s release, according to reports.

Netanyahu referred to Putin’s recent Jerusalem visit, saying “I want to commend you for your historic remarks during your important visit to Israel. We will all remember your moving speech at the dedication ceremony for the monument to the heroes of Leningrad.

“You spoke about your family and their personal suffering, and the immense sacrifice of the Russian people in the war against the Nazis.

“Afterwards, you gave another moving and very significant speech at Yad Vashem at the ceremony marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. These remarks will be remembered.”

Netanyahu also spoke with Putin about Trump’s Mideast peace plan, which was unveiled on Tuesday.