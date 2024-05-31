Netanyahu’s top aide told hostage families Israel won’t cave to Hamas and end war

Hanegbi: ‘If the hostages don’t return within weeks or a few short months, we have no alternate plan.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s National Security Adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, met with hostage families and announced Israel wouldn’t give in to Hamas’s demands and end the war in exchange for the release of the captives in Gaza.

This follows a Hamas statement on Thursday night that the terror group wouldn’t release hostages unless Israel agreed to an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

However, Hanegbi added that he hoped Israel could secure a “stage one” deal for the release of hostages in the “humanitarian” category.

As reported by Channel 12, Hanegbi said, “The first stage of the deal, the humanitarian phase, we will be able to achieve within a few short months. It won’t take many months and not years.”

He added, “I don’t believe that this government will succeed in completing the entire deal. This government will not decide on stopping the war for the return of all the hostages.”

“We have to keep fighting so that there won’t be another October 7 in October 2027,” Hanegbi said.

“If the hostages don’t return within weeks or a few short months, we have no alternate plan,” he explained.

“We will continue to fight in Gaza and the north, and only then will we reassess,” Hanegbi concluded.

A hostage family member then said, “We’re lost.”

Hanegbi responded, “Correct.”

One of the female relatives then commented that money shouldn’t be made available to build a pool while hostages were still in Gaza, a reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hanegbi responded, “He can build 10 pools with his money. Those are disgusting things to say.”

She replied, “I have every right to feel pain and hate because I was in the safe room for 15 hours [during the Hamas onslaught]. I fled from the terrorists and stepped on dead bodies, and you didn’t.”

Hanegbi retorted, “Go ahead and curse me,” and the woman left the room.

As another female participant rushed angrily towards the door, Hanegbi said, “You’re also going to make drama and close the door after you?”

Witnesses confirmed the exchange, and Hanegbi didn’t deny that the comments had been made.

Hanegbi’s office issued a statement that its policy is not to record or “disseminate the contents” of such meetings.