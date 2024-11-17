Newsom wants to be the leader of the resistance

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Newsom wants to head a new ‘resistance’ to the Trump administration that will take him to the White House, but the resistance to him is rising across California.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“California is ready to fight,” Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened. “Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action – we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked.”

But the fight had already been lost in California as state residents rose up against his radical policies.

The aspiring leader of the resistance against a new Trump administration is facing his own resistance.

On Election Day, almost 70% of Californians voted for Proposition 36 in spite of Newsom.

“I was wondering what state I’m living in,” Gov. Newsom had complained about a poll showing that Prop 36, a proposition to make crime illegal again, was far ahead. “The public clearly has a different point of view.”

The public’s point of view in California was closer to Trump’s than Newsom’s.

The vast majority of Californians had rejected Gov. Newsom’s attempts to block, undermine, sabotage and campaign against the proposition criminalizing theft and locking up criminals.

They ignored his complaints that locking up criminals would lead to “mass incarceration”.

After Election Day, Gov. Newsom is doubling down with an “emergency special session” to fight the newly elected Trump administration and “safeguard California values” by protecting illegal aliens, abortion and green fraud.

The Democrat state government that had tried to outlaw memes also promised to protect “civil liberties”.

A federal judge had slapped down the meme ban and who accused it of stifling “the free and unfettered exchange of ideas which is so vital to American democratic debate”.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

California Democrats were already suppressing free speech by the political opposition with an Office of Election Cybersecurity that monitored hashtags, classified political speech by “threat level”, and reported political speech it disapproved of to social media companies for censorship.

California’s idea of “protecting” Californians looked more like East Germany than America.

The California values idea of protecting ‘womens’ rights’ was by prosecuting an undercover filmmaker for catching abortion industry figures running a baby parts business and its idea of protecting illegal aliens was banning local law enforcement from warning federal authorities about illegal alien criminals. And prohibiting voter ID to ensure illegal aliens can vote for them.

Gov. Newsom’s idea of protecting children is allowing schools to push them to change their sex, banning schools from informing their parents, and then seizing the children as property of the state.

Newsom’s California protects criminals and criminalizes actions that protect the public. Its idea of protecting anything is punitive, totalitarian and unconstitutional. And unpopular.

On Election Day, an unprecedented number of Californians staged their own resistance to Newsom’s values, voting to lock up criminals and flipping 10 counties to Republicans.

Gov. Newsom is declaring that he wants to be in an active state of rebellion against the second term of the Trump administration, but California is actively rebelling against his abuses.

His belated bid to become the ‘leader of the resistance’ in the hopes of riding that to the top of the 2028 primaries is as corrupt as it is cynical. And it does not represent Californians.

Even while Newsom was promising to “safeguard California values”, his appointees on the California Air Resources Board had conspired to raise the price of a gallon of gas by 65 cents.

Gov. Newsom had lied and blamed oil companies for high prices, when it’s his own people who are imposing massive gas taxes with the deliberate aim of making it too expensive to drive.

Liane Randolph, a Newsom appointee who chairs CARB and earns $183,552 a year, admitted that this was part of a plan for a “94% reduction in petroleum demand by 2045.”

The California Coastal Commission, part of whose members are appointed by Newsom, began the ‘resistance’ early by announcing that it was blocking SpaceX launches out of Vandenberg Air Force Base because of Elon Musk’s political support for Trump.

“Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet,” Commissioner Gretchen Newsom, no apparent relation, argued.

In Newsom’s corrupt California, being a Democrat is the price of doing business in the state. That’s why 576 California public officials were convicted of federal corruption charges in the last 10 years.

Analysts blamed the Democrat supermajority and its stranglehold on political power.

Gov. Newsom and his corrupt supermajority are not the resistance. To much of the state, they are the oppressors.

