NGOs most often cited in anti-Israel Amnesty report funded by foreign governments

Extreme left-wing organizations have received over $100 million over the last decade from European governments, says Zionist NGO.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The Israeli organizations that Amnesty International cited most often in its report that falsely accused Israel of committing war crimes and practicing apartheid belong to the extreme left, says Zionist organization Im Tirtzu.

The groups quoted most extensively in the 280-page antisemitic report have received over $100 million in funding from foreign governments, Im Tirtzu, stated.

These Israeli groups have accused Israel in the past of apartheid and even genocide — most notably B’Tselem, which was cited a whopping 98 times, and Adalah (83 times). The next-most cited pro-Palestinian Israeli sources for Amnesty’s spurious charges are Ir Amim (44) and HaMoked (41).

Over the last decade, Im Tirtzu pointed out, B’Tselem has received almost $20 million from foreign governments or government-backed groups.

According to NGO Monitor, which tracks the funding sources of dozens of anti-Israel groups, donors included the EU, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Norway.

Adalah, Ir Amim and HaMoked together have received approximately $30 million since 2012 from British, German, Belgian, Norwegian and Swiss groups as well as from the EU, UN and foreign governments.

These figures represent a huge portion of these NGOs’ budgets, according to their own annual reports, collated by NGO Monitor.

A massive 49.7% of B’Tselem’s total donations came from foreign countries between 2017 and 2019. With about half of its fellow NGO’s nine-million-shekel annual budget, Ir Amim outdid B’Tselem, being 83% funded by foreign governmental bodies during this period. HaMoked, which falls in between, depended on foreign governments for 79.8% of its funding.

“Amnesty’s report is merely another anti-Israel hit job made possible by foreign governments who employ radical anti-Zionist Israeli NGOs to spearhead their attack on Israel,” said Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg.

Among the non-Israeli NGOs cited by Amnesty are Al-Haq 34 times) and Addameer (10 times). These are two of six organizations that Jerusalem recently named as terror groups for employing members of the Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which was designated as a terror group by the U.S. EU, Canada and, of course, Israel.

In recent years, Al-Haq, which promotes BDS and anti-Israel lawfare, has received millions from Denmark, Sweden, and Germany.

Donors to Addameer, whose mission is to support Palestinian terrorist prisoners, include Ireland, Norway, Spain and Switzerland.

Peleg wants the government to stop and think about what this means for the security of the Jewish state.

“Israeli decision makers must understand that the phenomenon of massive foreign government funding is a real threat to Israel’s continued existence,” he stated.

“No other country would be willing to allow foreign government-funded organizations to operate with impunity in its territory while slandering and calling to prosecute its soldiers, promoting international pressure against it, calling to boycott its products, and providing legal defense to terrorists and their families.”

The U.S., UK and Austria have all rejected the Amnesty report, with American Ambassador Thomas Nides calling it “absurd.”