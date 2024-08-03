‘No innocents in Gaza’: Family of murdered hostage releases video of civilians abusing his corpse

Currently, it is believed that 111 hostages are still in Gaza, including the 39 bodies of those confirmed dead by the IDF.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The family of deceased hostage Eitan Levy released a video of Palestinians abusing his corpse to send a message that “No innocents in Gaza.”

Graphic content warning⚠️⚠️⚠️ This is a shocking video from October 7 of the kidnapping of Eitan Levy, who was murdered and kidnapped to Gaza where his body was brutally lynched in the plaza of a mosque!

The video from October 7th was posted on Instagram and shows the body of Eitan Levy dangling from the partially open trunk of a car as crowds cheer and gather around the vehicle.

Levy is then placed on the ground in his underwear, and people in the crowd kick and stomp on his body as they cheer and whistle.

His family members wrote on the social media post that they decided to release the video to show “there are no innocents in Gaza.”

“With great pain and hesitation to reveal the trauma we have suffered, we have decided to share the film of the kidnapping and the lynch that was done to Eitan,” the family wrote.

“This is proof that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza. Forty-three weeks, we’ve lived in indescribable suffering. One hundred and fifteen hostages are left behind. This is the time to bring them all home,” the family said.

Levy was captured on October 7th, and in December, the Bat Yam municipality announced he was dead.

At that time, it wasn’t clear at what point during his captivity or how he had been killed.

On October 7th, Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old cab driver, was driving a passenger from the center of Israel to Kibbutz Be’eri.

He called his son Shahar at 7 am, then phoned again 15 minutes later, telling him about rockets being fired from Gaza.

Then Shahar heard voices in Arabic arguing while his father was asked his name and told to sit.

An hour later, the phone was disconnected.

In November, 105 hostages were released during a temporary pause in fighting.