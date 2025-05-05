‘No withdrawals – even for hostage deal’ – Israel to permanently occupy Gaza, says minister

Plan to massively expand Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip includes permanent Israeli control over the coastal enclave says government minister, with no withdrawals even if hostage deal reached.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel will capture and permanently occupy the entire Gaza Strip as part of the expanded ground operation approved by the Security Cabinet Monday morning, a senior Israeli government minister said.

Following seven hours of deliberations overnight, ministers voted unanimously to back a proposal to initiate a new stage in the IDF’s war against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza, dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

The plan, which has no declared timeframe for its launch, is expected to be implemented in the next few weeks, should Hamas fail to reach a deal with Israel for the return of the remaining 59 hostages.

Speaking at the annual B’Sheva Jerusalem Conference, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) said that once initiated, the new operation will mark the beginning of permanent Israeli control over the coastal enclave.

“We are finally going to conquer the Gaza Strip. It’s time to stop being afraid of the word ‘occupation.’ That used to be the most basic word in the early days of the state – a people that wants to live conquers its land.”

“We are conquering territory and remaining there. We will finally take control of all humanitarian aid, so it doesn’t become a supply chain for Hamas.”

“We will separate Hamas from the population, cleanse the Strip, return the hostages – and defeat Hamas.”

Smotrich emphasized that under the terms of the plan presented to and approved by the Security Cabinet, once the IDF launches Gideon’s Chariots, Israel will under no circumstances relinquish territory in the Strip.

“No withdrawals – not even as part of a deal.”

“From the moment the maneuver begins – there will be no withdrawal from the areas we’ve captured, not even in exchange for hostages. The only way to free the hostages is to defeat Hamas. Any withdrawal will lead to another October 7th.”

“We are defeating Hamas – we will not surrender, they will surrender.”

A long-time advocate of applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, Smotrich said that the government is mulling the possibility of annexing the Gaza Strip, but added that the issue will be resolved after the area is placed under full Israeli control.

“Once we conquer and remain – we can talk about sovereignty. But I didn’t demand it as a declared goal of the war. First, we defeat Hamas and ensure it cannot survive.”