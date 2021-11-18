Omar accuses colleague of ‘defecating and defaming’ the House

Accusations flew in both directions following Wednesday’s debate on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar.

By Donna Rachel Edmunds, World Israel News

Democratic representative Ilhan Omar accused Republican rep. Lauren Boebert of ‘defecating and defiling’ the House of Representatives Wednesday night, hitting back after Boebert called her a member of the ‘Jihad Squad’ and repeated claims the Minnesota congresswoman married her brother.

The comments came during a row over the censuring of Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who was stripped of his committee assignments after he tweeted a high-octane anime video last week.

The video consists of what appears to be the opening credits to an anime show, with the faces of Gosar, US President Joe Biden and other politicians superimposed over the characters’ as they battle across city rooftops, interspersed with scenes from the border and photographic images of American politicians including Donald Trump and Biden.

Democrats took exception to the video, claiming it depicted Gosar killing Biden and Democratic rep Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

During a debate and vote on whether to censure the Arizona rep, Lauren Boebert took the floor to defend Gosar.

“Democrat polies are so pathetic and have done so poorly that the left has nothing else to do but troll the internet looking for ways to get offended and then try to target members and strip them of their committees. This is a dumb waste of the house’s time,” she declared.

She continued: “But since the speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions – shall we?”

Singling out Omar, she stated: “The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband – and not her brother-husband – the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists.”

Omar hit back on Twitter, writing: “Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. [Prayer emoji] God.”

Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. 🙏🏽 God https://t.co/F5W9LBzjCZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2021

Gosar has defended his choice to post the video, made by a staff member, claiming that it merely symbolized the political battle over the southern border.

“I do not espouse violence or harm towards any Member of Congress or Mr. Biden,” Gosar said in a statement. “The video depicts the fight taking place next week on the House floor and symbolizes the battle for the soul of America when Congress takes up Mr. Biden’s massive $4 trillion spending bill that includes amnesty for millions of illegal aliens already in our country and was not meant to depict any harm or violence against anyone portrayed in the anime.”

In a widely shared speech, Ocasio-Cortez hit back during the house debate, asking: “What is so hard, what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Rep. Gosar. But, this is about what we are willing to accept.”

AOC: "What I believe is unprecedented is for a member of House leadership of either party to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body … what is so hard about saying that this is wrong?" pic.twitter.com/99Gavn8a34 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021

A former aide defended Gosar as “a smart person” and “a good person,” telling Fox News that Gosar is “not a whackado, but he represents a very far right district” and “has made the strategic decision to try to replicate Donald Trump’s bombastic style” because it’s “what the people want.”

“But attempting to replicate Donald Trump is going to get you in trouble,” the former aide added.

The vote to censure Gosar was passed 223 to 207.