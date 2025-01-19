On last day in office, Biden takes credit for Israeli military victories, hostage deal

‘The Middle East has been fundamentally transformed,’ Biden says on eve of Trump’s inauguration, touting Israeli victories against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, and taking victory lap over implementation of Gaza ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden hailed the implementation Sunday of the much-anticipated ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking shortly after the release of three Israeli women held captive by Hamas and their return to Israel, Biden gave a televised address marking his final day in office, touting Israeli military victories for having helped to reshape the Middle East.

Biden noted that the hostage deal was based on the three-phase formula he had first presented last May, and celebrated the release of the first three hostages under the agreement.

“The deal that I first put forward last May for the Middle East has finally come to fruition. The ceasefire has gone into effect in Gaza, and today we’re seeing hostages be released.”

“Three Israeli women, held against their will in dark tunnels for 470 days, and four more women will be released in seven days, and additional hostages every seven days thereafter, including at least two American hostages in this initial phase.”

The president expressed optimism that the ceasefire would continue into its second phase, with talks for a permanent end to the war.

“By the 16th day of the deal, talks will begin for the second phase. This phase includes the release of Israeli soldiers and a permanent end to the war, without Hamas in power or able to threaten Israel.”

“Hundreds of trucks are entering Gaza as I speak. They’re carrying assistance for civilians who suffered enormously from the war,” Biden continued.

“Today alone, we anticipate several hundred trucks will enter the Gaza Strip…and after so much pain and destruction and loss of life, today, the guns in Gaza have gone silent. This was the deal that I outlined for the world on May 31st.”

“I developed it in coordination with Egypt, Qatar, and Israel. I’ve worked for foreign policy in decades, and this was one of the toughest negotiations that I’ve been part of.”

Biden credited Israel’s military pressure on Hamas and the killing of senior Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, for the successful negotiations in Doha, Qatar, and linked other major defeats for Iran and its proxies in the region to Israeli military accomplishments.

“The road has been not easy and all and a long road. But we’ve reached the point today because of the pressure Israel built on Hamas, backed by the United States.”

The Middle East, Biden continued, has been “fundamentally transformed,” with the collapse of Hezbollah’s influence in Lebanon, the ouster of the Assad regime in Syria, and a major weakening of Iran.

“Now the region has been fundamentally transformed. Hamas’ long-time leader Sinwar is dead. Hamas’ sponsors in the Middle East have been badly weakened by Israel, backed by the United States. Hezbollah, one of Hamas’ biggest backers, was significantly weakened on the battlefield and its leadership destroyed.”

“Even as we worked for diplomatic solutions in Lebanon, we provided ongoing assistance to support Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah.”

“Israel’s campaign was extremely successful, so much so that by the end of November the United States had brokered a ceasefire in Lebanon. Hezbollah did what it had said it would never do…it cut a deal and abandoned Hamas.”

“In Lebanon there is finally a new president and prime minister, both of whom support a sovereign Lebanon without Hezbollah…running the show.”

“The Assad regime next door in Syria is gone.”

“Iran is in the weakest position in decades, after the U.S. military helped to defend Israel from Iranian missiles and supported Israel’s military response inside of Iran.”