Pakistan says it will supply arms to Iran in war against Israel – report

At a meeting of Muslim nations, Pakistan announced that it is willing to send weapons to Iran if it goes to war with Israel, according to Arab Sources.

Iran and Pakistan called an emergency meeting on Monday of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia that included 8 foreign ministers.

Pakistan declared it would be willing to supply Iran with ran with Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missiles to use against the Jewish State.

The meeting, held at the coastal city of Jeddah, was convened to discuss the implications of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The OIC, representing 57 Islamic countries, sees itself as the voice of the Muslim world, and unlike the Arab League, includes non-Arab countries such as Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.

Iranian sources told The New York Times that Russia is now supplying Iran with radar and air defense equipment.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant while visiting the IAF command center in Tel Aviv said on Monday Israel’s air force must make “quick transition to offense.”

Israel is bracing for an attack by Iran and Hezbollah as a retaliation for two assassinations of terror leaders.

Gallant said, “Our enemies are carefully considering their steps thanks to the abilities you have demonstrated in the last year.”

He added, “However, we must prepare for all scenarios, including a quick transition to offense.”

Gallant evaluated the IAF’s preparedness “in light of security developments,” including “the possibilities of offensive action in all combat sectors.”

Gallant joined IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy and CENTCOM Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla in assessing the preparedness of Israel’s military for a potential attack.

Their meeting focused on “security-strategic issues and joint assessments in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East.”

IDF Northern Command met with mayors and local council heads and informed them that plans are in place in case the conflict with Hezbollah escalates.