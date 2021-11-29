Palestinian man apprehended on suspicion he might bomb Haifa hospital Palestinian man apprehended on suspicion he might bomb Haifa hospital In Israel illegally, he was overheard on the phone saying “today I will become a martyr.” By World Israel News Staff A Palestinian man was arrested in Haifa on Monday on suspicion that he would bomb Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, KAN News reported.









The man, who originated from Judea and Samaria, was overheard by a witness in the area speaking into a phone saying that “today I will become a martyr.”









When security guards tried to apprehend the man, he ran away in an escape attempt. Streets in the area were shut down.









While no explosives were found on him, he was taken in for questioning as he was found to be in Israel without a permit, and thus illegally.