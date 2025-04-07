Palestinian site mocked for post of TV doctor coming to Gaza

Katherine Heigl at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Unforgettable' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on April 18, 2017. (Shutterstock)

Katherine Heigl played Dr. Izzie Stevens on an ABC television medical drama from 2005 to 2010.

By JNS

A news outlet linked to Gaza’s rulers wound up with egg on its face Friday after using a photo of an American actress from the television series “Grey’s Anatomy” in a post about a female doctor coming to the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Information Center, a news website and advocacy organization affiliated with Hamas, published a Facebook post about a French doctor coming to treat Gazans wounded in clashes with Israeli forces, attaching a photo of the American actress Katherine Heigl.

“A French Doctor arrives in the Gaza Strip to offer medical help to the wounded Palestinian protesters,” the Palestinian Information Center wrote on Friday in a post on its Facebook page, which has about half a million followers.

The post was subsequently removed with an apology after an outcry on social media, where it was ridiculed.