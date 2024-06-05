Palestinian state means destruction of Israel: Son of Hamas

Advocates for a two-state solution want to destroy Israel or are unaware of the threat posed by Islamic extremism, said son of Hamas founder.

By World Israel News Staff

The establishment of a Palestinian state is predicated on the destruction of Israel, said the son of a founder of the Hamas terror group.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post conference, Mosab Hassan Yousef – who is an outspoken critic of Islamic ideology – said that Palestinian identity was not a sufficient basis for a country.

Rather, Yousef argued, a Palestinian state would be united around the goal of destroying Israel.

“Palestine depends on the destruction of Israel. If there is any definition of Palestine, it means the absence of Israel,” Yousef said.

“What is Palestine? Is it an ethnic group? A religion? A distinct language? Do you have scripture? Are you a nation? Were you a country?” he asked rhetorically.

“None of that. So what is Palestine? What is the purpose of Palestine?”

Yousef warned that those promoting the creation of a Palestinian state were actually signaling support for the erasure of the Jewish State.

“For those representing a two state solution, they either want Israel to cease to exist, or they are not aware of this existential threat,” he said.

He then turned his attention to the Palestinian Authority, which he argued is an entity even more dangerous than the Hamas terror group.

Yousef explained that the PA is behind numerous global initiatives to delegitimize Israel, such as the International Criminal Court investigations.

“All this global chaos is managed by the PA, by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), it’s not Hamas propaganda,” he said.

The people creating the most successful campaigns against Israel are those who “sit in Ramallah, who pay all the advocates worldwide through their embassies, those are the ones fighting against Israel and its legitimacy.”

Yousef also warned against negotiations with the Palestinians regarding the borders of a future state.

“You give them east Jerusalem tomorrow, and they will want West Jerusalem next. If you give them 1967 [borders,] they will say they want the whole thing.”