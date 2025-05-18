Israel considering deal to end Gaza war, return all hostages, exile Hamas leadership

Renewed negotiations in Doha signal potential policy shift, with multi-stage deal on the table.

By David Brummer

Israel announced on Sunday that it is pursuing a wider diplomatic framework to end the war in Gaza–one that would secure the release of all hostages, dismantle Hamas’ military power, and lead to the disarmament of the Strip.

The announcement came as Israeli negotiators in Doha, Qatar, intensified efforts to reach a deal, JNS reported.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Israel is “exhausting every possibility” for an agreement, with talks taking place under several proposals—including a plan put forward by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff’s proposal reportedly outlines a multi-phase deal, starting with a temporary ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and followed by reciprocal actions such as the release of Palestinian prisoners and a framework for a longer-term cessation of hostilities.

The renewed diplomatic push came on the heels of intensified military operations in Gaza.

On Saturday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the launch of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” prompted Hamas to return to the negotiating table after months of refusal.

“With the launch of the operation in Gaza, led with great force by IDF command, the Hamas delegation in Doha announced a return to negotiations on a hostage deal, contrary to the intransigent stance they had taken up until that moment,” Katz said.

“The heroism of IDF soldiers, the unity of the people, and the determination of the political leadership increase the chances of bringing back the hostages,” he added.

The IDF campaign marks a new phase of Israel’s war effort, targeting key Hamas strongholds in Jabalia, Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, and Rafah.

In Rafah, Israeli forces have intensified ground operations and destroyed cross-border tunnels, with military officials saying the campaign will continue “as long as necessary.”

Parallel to the military pressure, Israeli officials are cautiously optimistic about the talks. “Intensive talks are underway in Doha, but no breakthrough has been achieved,” they said.

The PMO has emphasized that any comprehensive deal must include the full release of hostages, the exile of Hamas’ leadership, and the disarmament of Gaza.

“Under the prime minister’s direction, even at this hour, the negotiating team in Doha is working to exhaust every possibility for a deal—whether according to the Witkoff outline or within the framework of ending the war,” the PMO said in a statement.

So far, 197 hostages have been returned home and 58 remain in captivity. Edan Alexander, the last remaining living hostage with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship, was released on May 12.

There are deep concerns for the welfare of the 20 remaining hostages thought to be alive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long maintained that the war will end only with Hamas’ total dismantling. Previously, he resisted anything beyond a 45-day ceasefire tied to the release of around 10 hostages.

The PMO’s Sunday statement also took aim at former hostage negotiator Brig. Gen. (res.) Oren Setter, who in February accused Netanyahu of missing two earlier opportunities to secure a deal.

In a fresh interview on Sunday morning with the Kan public broadcaster, Setter expressed hope that current military and diplomatic pressure could produce a comprehensive agreement, but he warned that it might once again be squandered.

The PMO accused Setter of undermining negotiations through leaks and “biased briefings,” calling his claim that earlier deals were possible “completely baseless,” according to Israel National News.

The statement pointed to U.S. testimony blaming Hamas for refusing to enter talks for several months.

Whether the current efforts will yield a breakthrough remains uncertain.

However, the combination of military escalation—which many reports suggest has brought about the demise of Yahya Sinwar’s brother Mohammed and possibly another sibling, Zakaria, in a separate air strike, as well as diplomatic flexibility—marks a notable shift in Israel’s approach aimed not only at defeating Hamas, but also at bringing the hostages home.