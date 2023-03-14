Police bust Arab weapons traffickers in Israeli cities, Judea and Samaria; 31 arrested

More than 400 policemen raided homes and other locations in eastern Jerusalem, Lod, Samaria and the Binyamin area.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli Police busted an arms trafficking network, arresting 25 weapons dealers in raids in Israel and Judea and Samaria on Tuesday morning.

During the course of an eight-month investigation, an undercover agent made dozens of transactions in which 31 weapons were purchased with matching ammunition. The weapons included 22 pistols of various types, nine M-16 assault rifles and three spray grenades, some of which are suspected to have been smuggled outside the borders of Israel.

Some of the assault rifles were converted from “airsoft” or BB guns into standard weapons capable of killing.

More than 400 policemen raided homes and other locations in eastern Jerusalem, Lod, Samaria and the Binyamin area. Among the detainees was a woman who used her Israeli citizenship to transport dealers and illegal immigrants in her car. Police seized weapon parts and three vehicles.

A number of drug dealers in Israel and the Palestinian Authority were also arrested.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement, “Many human lives were saved thanks to this action, as those weapons could have ended up in the wrong hands. We will continue to act against those criminals who deal in illegal weapons, some of which are used for serious crime and some of which leaks out and is used for terrorist activities.”