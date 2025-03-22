Poll: Half of Gaza residents are ready to leave if given the chance

Palestinians live among the rubble of their homes which were destroyed in the war between Israel and Hamas, in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, March 21, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Demographic analysis reveals younger residents under the age of 34 and those living in the most heavily damaged areas of Gaza City and Khan Younis expressed the strongest interest in leaving.

By JNS

A survey published in the British Telegraph reveals that 52% of Gaza residents would leave the Gaza Strip either temporarily or permanently if given the opportunity.

The Gallup survey, which polled 532 Gaza residents aged 18 and older between March 2-13, found a population divided about their future in Gaza.

While 39% indicated they would remain in Gaza with no plans to leave, 38% said they would consider temporary relocation with the intention of returning later and 14% stated they would leave permanently if possible.

This polling comes in the wake of a proposal by President Donald Trump to relocate Gazans to various countries around the world. The survey was completed just before Israel resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Among potential destination countries, Germany—which currently hosts an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 Palestinians—was preferred by 13% of respondents. Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates followed closely behind at 12, 10, and 10 percent respectively.

Israeli and Egyptian officials refute Lebanese media claims

In a separate development, both Israeli and Egyptian authorities have denied a report in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar claiming Egypt had agreed to accommodate half a million Palestinians from Gaza in northern Sinai.

Two diplomatic sources informed Israel Hayom that Israel has no knowledge of any Egyptian plans. A senior Israeli official added: “We are not aware of such intentions, but if the report proves accurate, we would welcome such a development.”

The Egyptian Information Authority issued a categorical denial, stating that “these false claims directly contradict Egypt’s firm and principled position rejecting any attempt to displace Palestinians, whether by force or voluntarily.”

Egypt maintains that Gaza’s reconstruction should proceed without requiring any Palestinians to leave the territory. In recent months, Egypt has conducted an intensive diplomatic and media campaign highlighting its absolute opposition to absorbing Gazans within its borders.