Pro-Christian group donates menorah to Sderot; taller than one in Manhattan

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has beaten out New York City by owning a taller Chanukah menorah.

A 36-foot-tall menorah was inaugurated in the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Tuesday. It was donated by the Dutch organization Christians for Israel (CVI) to show solidarity with residents of towns near the Gaza border.

In attendance at the event was Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, Sderot Mayor Alon David, CVI Chairman Pim van der Hoff, and Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs.

“This huge [menorah] that made its way to Sderot all the way from the Netherlands is a symbol of the tremendous support Gaza border residents also receive from friends of Israel across the globe. The solidarity that members of Christians for Israel wanted to express with Sderot and the surrounding communities is heart-warming,” Herzog said.

“Let’s all hope the light of candles brings resilience and quiet to all who live here. The Jewish Agency will continue to support Gaza border residents, together with our partners at the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod,” he added.

Manhattan’s 32-foot-tall menorah was first unveiled on Dec. 29 2005 and is lit every Chanukah by the famous Plaza Hotel near 5th Avenue and 59th street. It was designed by Israeli artist Yaacov Agam after it was deemed “kosher” by the late Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson when a model of it was presented to him.

“The Rebbe loved this lamp and chose it to be the largest in the world,” said designer Yaakov Agam in 2018, reports Arutz7.

Agam designed the menorah to replicate the original menorah that once stood in the Jewish Temple of Jerusalem.