Pro-Hamas activists distribute manuals that teach terror tactics

Pamphlet teaches how to commit an act of terror (YouTube screenshot)

The pamphlets provide a step-by-step process on how to plan a terror attack, including creating a cell, picking a target and hiding the evidence.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As anti-Israel demonstrators take to the streets to protest against Israeli military action and the arrest of pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil, pamphlets distributed at rallies and online give instructions on how to commit acts of terror.

The manuals include “helpful hints” such as purchasing sledgehammers in cash to avoid evidence of the transaction after destroying property.

The booklet also recommends using cash only to purchase other items used in the attack, wearing gloves and avoiding leaving traces of blood at the scene.

The writer of the pamphlet also encourages wearing a face covering to conceal one’s identity and cautions against leaving any kind of paper or digital trail.

Lizzy Savetsky, a pro-Israel activist, suggested that the manuals indicate that the anti-Israel protests may not be mere demonstrations but a well-organized strategy used by terror organizations to recruit new members.

She told FoxNews, ‘These are not grassroots efforts. They are very well organized and very well funded. They have the same masks, the same uniforms, the same camping equipment, the same terror-promoting materials like this pamphlet throughout the country.”

Protesters expressed anger at the renewal of Israel military operations after Hamas refused to agree to the hostage release proposal put forward by Trump Administration Steven Witkoff.

In addition, protesters were demanding the release of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil who was arrested because he “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization,” said Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Khalil had taken advantage of “the privilege” of coming to study in “one of our nation’s finest universities to “side with terrorists — Hamas terrorists who have killed innocent men, women, and children.”