Putin meets mother of jailed Israeli: ‘I promised her everything will be OK’

The Russian president’s remarks were taken as a signal that the chances for Naama Issachar’s release were good.

By World Israel News Staff

Encouraging signs followed the meeting on Thursday in Jerusalem between Yaffa Issachar, the mother of imprisoned Israeli Naama, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Also present was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin said afterwards, “I just met with Naama’s mother. It is clear that Naama comes from a very good family. The Prime Minister’s position is known to me – to decide appropriately. All of this will be taken into account when a decision is made.

“Today, Naama will meet with the person responsible for maintaining human rights in Russia. Her mother was very moving and supports her daughter. I said to her and I will say it again – everything will be alright,” the Russian president said.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement: “We have just concluded an excellent working meeting between President Putin and myself. At its conclusion, President Putin asked to bring in Yaffa, Naama Issachar’s mother. This was a very moving meeting. I am very grateful to you for this gesture, my friend the President.”

Yaffa told Israeli media that Putin promised to release her daughter, that “he was bringing the girl home.”

“I’m optimistic. He’s lovely,” she said.

Israel has made a number of concessions to Russia in order to help facilitate her release, Israeli media reports. These include the transfer of formerly Russian property in Jerusalem to the Russian church and loosening restrictions for Russian citizens entering Israel.

According to Arutz 7, the far-right Otzma Yehudit party criticized the reported transfer of property.

“There are things we must not give up. Transferring territory from the State of Israel to the hands of the Russian Church is a serious violation of the sovereignty of Israel, and we must not ignore it,” the party said.