Qatar demands supervision of alleged Israeli nuclear sites

In apparently political move, Qatar urges inspection of alleged Israeli nuclear facilities, while complaining about restrictions on UNRWA.

By World Israel News Staff

Qatar urged Israel to allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of its alleged nuclear facilities, calling for the move during an IAEA meeting in Austria on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, Jassim Yacoub Al-Hammadi, also called on Israel to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Hammadi underscored the need for the international community and its institutions to uphold their commitments under resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the IAEA, and the 1995 Review Conference of the NPT, which called on Israel to subject all its nuclear facilities to IAEA safeguards,” the statement reads.

Al-Hammaid “noted that some of these resolutions explicitly urged Israel to join the NPT as a non-nuclear state.”

The abrupt demand from Qatar appeared to be political in nature, as it included unrelated complaints about Israel’s anti-terror strategy and its decision to ban UNRWA from operating on its territory.

The letter characterized anti-terror raids as “intensifying military operations against cities and refugee camps” in Palestinian Authority-controlled enclaves in Judea and Samaria.

It also claimed that Jerusalem “has a duty” to allow UNRWA to operate on Israeli soil.

The statement did not acknowledge Hamas’ deep infiltration of UNRWA, nor the fact that UNRWA employees participated in the October 7th terror onslaught and carried out atrocities, including kidnapping women and bodies of murdered Israelis.

Israel has never publicly acknowledged that it possesses nuclear weapons. A June 2024 assessment by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute suggested that Israel had 90 nuclear weapons in its stockpile.

Leaked emails from former U.S. Secretary of Defense Colin Powell included claims that Israel has “200 nuclear weapons, all targeted on Tehran.”