Rabbi says US Ambassador to Israel Huckabee ‘wants to be a settler himself’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee addresses the Israel National News conference at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jerusalem, Aug. 8, 2023. (Youtube/Screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Rabbi Tuly Weisz told ILTV that President-elect Donald Trump is signaling, through picks like Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel, that he does not favor a two-state solution for the Middle East.

Rabbi Weisz commented that the former Arkansas Governor is so enamored of the Jewish State that “he wants to be a settler himself.”

In the interview on Wednesday, Rabbi Weisz said, “Mike Huckabee is the biggest proponent of Judea and Samaria. He doesn’t even call it the West Bank. He only refers to it by its historical and biblical name: Yehuda and Shomron, Judea and Samaria. The Biden administration is sanctioning settlers, and Mike Huckabee wants to buy a house in Efrat and become a settler himself.”

He added that Trump’s other appointments could mark a sea change in US foreign policy “from night to day, from bad to good.”

“We’re going to see great things, especially when it comes to handling the war,” said Weisz. “Israel has been fighting with its hands tied behind its back,” with the US “holding back weapons, leading to the deaths of IDF soldiers.”

Rabbi Weisz said he is confident that Trump will back Israel’s strategy of total victory in the Gaza war rather than deep concessions and the return of the hostages.

Another difference Huckabee ushers in is that, as an evangelical Christian, he is one of the few non-Jewish ambassadors to Israel in the nation’s history.

Rabbi Weisz sees the fact that Huckabee is not Jewish as an advantage since Jewish ambassadors are often “very nervous about allegations of dual loyalty.”

“Christians don’t have that problem. They have one loyalty. They have loyalty to God, and the Word of God, and the Word of God is really crystal clear that America needs to support Israel,” he said.