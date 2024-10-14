Report reveals mental health crisis in Gaza border communities

Israeli forces walk by a burned car in the southern Israeli town of Sderot. Hamas terrorists stormed the border fence between Gaza and southern Israel on October 7th, 2023, killing hundreds of Israelis and injuring thousands in the surrounding communities. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

50% of the Jewish communities in the area show moderate or high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

By Pesach, Benson, TPS

One year after the Hamas attacks of October 7, Western Negev residents continue to struggle with high levels of stress, anxiety, and trauma, according to a report released on Monday.

The “Resilience Index” report was commissioned by the New Land Now Association and conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University, Tel Hai College, and the research company, Indicate.

“Our goal in collecting the data and pooling insights into resilience is to generate potential for growth, entrepreneurship and construction, thereby enabling the residents of the Western Negev to return home,” New Land Now chairman Dudi Gabbay said.

“As a resident of [Kibbutz] Re’im, my understanding is that every issue of the rehabilitation and development of the western Negev should happen bottom up. That is, through the people of the Western Negev and under their leadership. And in order to enable this, it is important to listen carefully to the needs of the residents, perform analysis using advanced research tools, and implement operations in the field,” he said.

The report paints a concerning image of the home front in the Western Negev, with 60% of residents suffering from moderate to severe stress-related symptoms such as anxiety and depression. Additionally, 50% of the Jewish communities in the area show moderate or high levels of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a stark indication of the enduring emotional toll. The situation is further exacerbated by inadequate mental health resources in local towns, resulting in worsening trauma for many.

One of the most striking findings is that 58% of those surveyed had either been directly impacted by the events of October 7 or had family members who were affected. The report notes that despite a year having passed, many residents remain in a state of psychological distress, with some reporting that their conditions have even deteriorated in the months following the war due to a lack of ongoing treatment and support.

The report also found mounting distrust towards government authorities. In particular, residents increasingly blame the authorities for pressuring them to return home without providing sufficient safety measures or support systems.

“Public trust in the state authorities and the government is an essential and central element in the reconstruction process of the Western Negev, and therefore special resources must be invested in its improvement. In addition, as the results of the study show, improving public trust requires acting in a different manner with each and every community,” the authors said.

The sense of danger remains a significant concern, with over half of the population still fearful of living in the region. The highest levels of perceived danger are linked to fears of violence in Israeli society and political instability. Social media analysis, conducted as part of the research, highlights a growing sense of insecurity among residents, particularly as discussions around the anniversary events dominate platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The report also reveals a stark divide in resilience across different communities, with the Bedouin population displaying the lowest levels of both personal and national resilience. Among the Bedouin respondents, only 36% reported high levels of national resilience, while other indicators, such as trust in authorities and social cohesion, were similarly low.

Social cohesion, which initially surged at the start of the war, has declined significantly as the conflict persisted. The report finds that feelings of unity have weakened, with only 28% of city residents and a mere 14% of those living in kibbutzim and moshavim expressing high levels of hope for the future. This decrease in morale poses a further challenge to rebuilding efforts, the report noted.

“The data are very disturbing and oblige us as a society and as a state to recognize the intensity of mental damage over time for the residents of the Otaf [Gaza border communities], and the growing gap between the residents of the Otaf and the rest of the population,” said Dr. Yossi Levi-Belz, of the Center for the Study of Suicidality and Mental Pain at the Ruppin College.

“Therefore, there is a critical importance to building targeted mental health systems For this population, along with actions to increase a sense of belonging, connection and collective support. The restoration of trust, especially among the residents of the Otaf, is essential for the restoration of national resilience, and we must act to ensure an immediate and adapted response to their mental needs,” he said.

Prof. Bruria Adini from Tel Aviv University said the researchers will continue collecting data “to measure the impact of each program on the communities to strengthen successful initiatives and improve areas that are lacking.”

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.