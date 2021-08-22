Resident of southern Israel indicted for threatening to kill Prime Minister Bennett

“I’m willing to die, but on my terms. And I’ll take Naftali Bennett with me,” the suspect told the arresting officers.

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

The Israel Police has indicted a 45-year-old resident of Kiryat Gat in southern Israel for allegedly threatening to harm Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Israel Police reported Sunday.

According to the indictment, the threat was made last Friday, when the suspect, Andrey Gurov, called the national police dispatch line and declared that he intends “to kill Prime Minister Naftali Bennett,” leading to swift action by the dispatcher who connected the call to her supervisor.

“Already during the phone call, a police car was sent to the defendant’s location,” the indictment read. The suspect, who was found by police officers near the public telephone he used to make the call, was arrested and taken in for questioning after repeating his threats to harm the prime minister several times.

“I’m willing to die, but on my terms,” he told the arresting officers. “And I’ll take Naftali Bennett with me,” he said, adding that Bennett’s life is in danger.

During his investigation, Gurov did not retract his threats and depicted an elaborate plan for harming Bennett. “I know people in Kiryat Gat who can get me a gun. It isn’t hard to reach the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, to wait for the prime minister’s convoy to arrive or depart and to harm Naftali Bennett there.”

Gurov’s arrest was extended by the Jerusalem District Court. He is expected to remain incarcerated until police complete the legal proceedings in the case.