‘Trump will protect American Jews and Israel,’ says RNC spokeswoman

Elizebeth Pipko says the Republican nominee will continue his first term’s “unequivocal” support for the Jewish state.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC) told The Jerusalem Post Monday that if Donald Trump is elected again as president Tuesday, both American Jewry and Israel would be much safer than they would if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.

Elizabeth Pipko spoke of the fear that many Jews she knows personally feel due to the rising antisemitism being openly and violently propagated in the U.S. since the Hamas-led invasion of Israel 13 months ago set off the ongoing war in Gaza, and how the hatred was not being addressed properly by the current administration.

“It is not difficult for most to recognize that the leadership of Kamala Harris failed when it came to our protection and that the Democrat party of our parents and grandparents no longer exists,” she said.

“This election should come down to the safety and protection of our loved ones. Because nothing else can matter when that is at risk.”

This, she told the paper, definitely includes taking action to protect students in dozens of colleges where anti-Israel protestors have used both verbal and physical violence against Jewish classmates whom they assume support the Jewish state in its war against Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists.

Trump has “vowed to pull support from any universities pushing antisemitic propaganda and putting our young Americans at risk,” she noted.

Pipko, a Harvard graduate who calls herself a “proud, religious Jew,” has also come out against her alma mater for its administration’s kowtowing to the anti-Israel agitators on campus instead of punishing those who have broken university policies and often, the law, with their actions.

As for Israel, she pointed to the former president’s first term in office, when he “unequivocally stood by Israel, our greatest ally, and always stood strong in the face of evil terrorism and those who wanted to cause harm to the American people.”

After Iran attacked Israel directly for the second time last month, firing 180 ballistic missiles at the Jewish state which caused some damage but no loss of life as they were shot down by the IDF and other forces, mainly American, Trump had advocated for Jerusalem to respond by hitting Iranian nuclear sites.

President Joe Biden had warned against striking them, and Trump reacted at a campaign event by saying, “That’s the thing you want to hit right?… It’s the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons, the power of nuclear weapons. When they asked him that question the answer should have been, ‘Hit the nuclear first and worry about the rest later.'”

This support for acting against the state that bankrolls and supplies so many advanced weapons and missiles to the Islamic terror proxies Israel is currently battling, could be of enormous significance if Trump prevails in what is considered a very tight race for the presidency.

Pipko, a 29-year-old former model and cofounder of The Exodus Movement that encourages Jews to leave the Democratic party, their traditional political home, assumed her post in May. She is the first Jewish spokesperson for the RNC.