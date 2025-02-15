Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed as Trump’s Health Secretary after political shift

Robert F. Kennedy swears in as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. (X Screenshot)

As Kennedy takes over the Department of Health and Human Services, he faces significant challenges, including shaping vaccine policy, managing Medicare and Medicaid, and preparing for future public health crises.

By Jewish Breaking News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a 52-48 Senate vote, overcoming strong opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans. His confirmation follows a dramatic political evolution, from being a staunch Trump critic to becoming a key figure in the administration.

Kennedy, a longtime environmental lawyer and vaccine skeptic, once harshly criticized President Donald Trump, even comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

However, during the 2024 election, Kennedy initially launched a Democratic presidential bid before switching to an independent campaign.

As his poll numbers declined and financial struggles mounted, he suspended his campaign in August 2024 and endorsed Trump, citing alignment on key issues such as government health mandates and regulatory overreach.

Trump rewarded Kennedy’s endorsement by nominating him for HHS Secretary in November 2024, a move that stunned both parties.

While conservatives saw it as an unconventional choice, Kennedy’s history of opposing vaccine mandates and public health restrictions resonated with many in Trump’s base.

Kennedy’s confirmation process was fiercely contested. Democrats unanimously opposed him due to his views on vaccines, while some Republicans were wary of his past support for abortion rights and environmental regulations.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a polio survivor and staunch vaccine advocate, was the only Republican to vote against Kennedy.

Leading up to the vote, Senate Democrats staged an all-night protest, warning that Kennedy’s appointment could undermine public health initiatives. However, despite their efforts, Kennedy secured the necessary votes on Thursday morning.

As Kennedy takes over the Department of Health and Human Services, he faces significant challenges, including shaping vaccine policy, managing Medicare and Medicaid, and preparing for future public health crises.

His critics worry that his leadership could erode trust in scientific institutions, while his supporters argue he will bring much-needed reform to federal health agencies.

Kennedy’s appointment marks a major shift in the Trump administration’s approach to public health, setting the stage for contentious policy battles in the months ahead.

Whether he moderates his stance or doubles down on his past positions remains to be seen.