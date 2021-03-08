‘Royal family didn’t want a black prince’ says Meghan Markle in bombshell Oprah interview

Markle referred to her father’s behavior as a “betrayal,” but said she felt uncomfortable delving further into the topic.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Nearly one year after publicly announcing their departure from the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a number of bombshell allegations during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle, a biracial American actress whose official title is the Duchess of Sussex, said that she had been the victim of racist treatment during her time in the UK.

She said that she was told her son would not be given the title of “prince,” after she was informed of discussions among members of the royal family about the baby potentially being dark-skinned.

Prince Harry said the comments negatively speculating about the baby’s skin tone had come from his family members, but that he didn’t feel comfortable disclosing who had made the remarks.

While Markle said she “doesn’t care about the grandeur of titles,” she said that her son not being a prince meant he would not receive royal-level security, implying that he could potentially be put in danger by the decision.

She added that media bullying had led her to suicidal thoughts, and that the palace’s HR department had brushed off her cries for help because she wasn’t a paid employee.

Although Winfrey said in the beginning of the program that “no topic would be off-limits,” she refrained from asking Markle tough questions about her strained relationship with her family members.

Markle became estranged from her father, Thomas, after media reports revealed that he’d been sharing their private correspondence with tabloids.

During the interview, she referred to her father’s behavior as a “betrayal,” but said she felt uncomfortable delving further into the topic.

Markle’s half sister Samantha, who penned a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, has famously cashed in on her sibling’s newfound fame.

The elder Markle, who is 17 years older than her celebrity sister and grew up in a different state, has repeatedly slammed the Duchess during interviews with tabloid and media outlets.

Meghan Markle has said that her sister’s statements are false, that the pair did not grow up together and that her sibling does not really know her.

“The last time I saw her must have been 18, 19 years ago,” Markle told Winfrey. “And before that – maybe 10 years before that? … Everyone who knows me knows that I grew up as an only child.”

Markle was previously married to Jewish producer Trevor Engelson. The two tied the knot on the beach in Jamaica in 2011.

One of the few publicly available photos from Markle’s first wedding is of her held aloft on a chair alongside her husband — a sight seen at virtually every Jewish wedding.