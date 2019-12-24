Rudy Giuliani: ‘I’m more of a Jew than George Soros’

“Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is,” Rudy Giuliani said.

By World Israel News Staff

“Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is. I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue,” former New York City Mayor and Trump adviser and attorney Rudy Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s remarks, made to New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi, were published on Dec. 8.

“He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DAs in the United States. He’s a horrible human being,” he added.

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him,” he said.

Giuliani added that the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who testified in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, was controlled by Soros.

“He put all four ambassadors there, and he’s employing the FBI agents,” Giuliani told Nuzzi.

Mainstream Jewish groups slammed Rudy Giuliani’s comments. In a statement to the Daily Beast, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Jonathan Greenblatt said:

“Mr. Giuliani’s assertion that George Soros controls U.S. Ambassadors, employs FBI agents and is ‘hardly a Jew’ is baffling and offensive. Let’s be crystal clear: Mr. Giuliani is not the arbiter of who is Jewish and who is not, or what is anti-Semitic and what is not.”

“For decades, George Soros’ philanthropy has been used as fodder for outsized anti-Semitic conspiracy theories insisting there exists Jewish control and manipulation of countries and global events. Mr. Giuliani should apologize and retract his comments immediately, unless he seeks to dog whistle to hardcore anti-Semites and white supremacists who believe this garbage,” Greenblatt said.

Soros is known for supporting far-left causes. He has funded the Center for American Progress, MoveOn.org, Media Matters and the Southern Poverty Law Center, among others.

NBC News reached out to Giuliani for a comment. “I’m more Jewish than half my friends,” he responded in a text message.